Smithville LB Cody Simoncic wins Bobby Bell Award

Smithville linebacker Cody Simoncic is the winner of the 2021 Bobby Bell Award, which goes to the best small school lineman/linebacker in the Kansas City metro area.

Simoncic has 90 tackles on the season with five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

He could add to those totals Friday in Columbia in the Missouri Class 4 State Championship Game when the Warriors take on Hannibal.

Simoncic leads a defense that has allowed only seven points per game this season. Smithville is 12-0.

Piper OL/DL Camden Beebe, Lansing LB Caden Crawford, Lincoln Prep LB Antonio Jones, and St. James DL Wade Spencer were also finalists for the Bell Award.

The Simone Award, which goes to the best overall player in Kansas City, will be presented at the winner's school next Tuesday, December 7th.