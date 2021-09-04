VIDEO: High school football highlights: Sept. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Catch Kansas City area football highlights from Friday, Sept. 3.
Highlights from 11 different games are available below:
Blue Valley vs. Blue Valley Northwest:
Mill Valley vs. Gardner Edgerton:
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. James Academy:
Liberty North vs. Liberty
Park Hill vs. Rockhurst:
Grain Valley vs. Oak Park:
Truman vs. Winnetonka:
Staley vs. Fort Osage:
De Soto vs. Turner:
Bishop Ward vs. Sumner:
North Kansas City vs. St. Joseph Central:
