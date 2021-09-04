Watch
VIDEO: High school football highlights: Sept. 3

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB Staff
Catch Kansas City area football highlights from Sept. 3.
Liberty vs. Liberty North
Posted at 7:51 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 08:51:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Catch Kansas City area football highlights from Friday, Sept. 3.

Highlights from 11 different games are available below:

Blue Valley vs. Blue Valley Northwest:

Bluevalley vs. Bluevalley Northwest football

Mill Valley vs. Gardner Edgerton:

Mill Valley vs. Gardner Edgerton

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. James Academy:

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. St. James Academy

Liberty North vs. Liberty

Liberty North vs. Liberty

Park Hill vs. Rockhurst:

Park Hill vs. Rockhurst

Grain Valley vs. Oak Park:

Grain Valley vs. Oak Park

Truman vs. Winnetonka:

Truman vs. Winnetonka

Staley vs. Fort Osage:

Staley vs. Fort Osage

De Soto vs. Turner:

Desoto vs. Turner

Bishop Ward vs. Sumner:

Bishop Ward vs. Sumner

North Kansas City vs. St. Joseph Central:

North Kansas City vs. St. Joseph Central

