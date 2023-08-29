'Write your own story' motivates Mill Valley to chase another championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a new year and a new story as the Mill Valley High School football team prepares gets ready to open the 2023 season.

"We have this thing called 'Write Your Own Story' this year, so we're just trying to write our own story as a team and hopefully make it memorable," said Mason Kemp, senior offensive tackle.

The Jaguars would like the story to end the same way it has in the past — with a state championship trophy in hand.

"That's always the goal and that will never change and like I said, it's a new year and these kids get a chance to create their own story, write their own story and develop their own legacy and the senior class has done a really good job of leading the way," said Joel Applebee, Mill Valley head football coach.

The Jaguars have six state titles in the last eight years under Applebee.

This season the team is loaded with 31 seniors helping to pave the way on a championship path. They've also got help from the best defensive end in the state, Jayden Woods.

"When your top player is a hard worker like that, it's a great example for all these guys," Applebee said.

What's different in this chapter of Mill Valley football is the quarterback position.

Two players fighting to be the starter on Friday nights.

"You know, I love seeing both guys compete. I love Connor and Daniel both and they're great guys, both of them and they both do their job and I'm excited to see who wins that battle," said Evan Seifert, senior linebacker.

It doesn't matter if it's Connor Bohon or Daniel Blaine who steps on the field first.

The Jags have full confidence in both quarterback's abilities.

"It's going to be hard to pick which one, but I think both of them, no matter who it is, will do a really good job," Kemp said.

That's a decision Applebee will have to make by Friday night when Mill Valley opens the season against Olathe Northwest.

—