KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte High School vs. Sumner Academy of Arts and Sciences varsity football game was postponed Friday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The game was scheduled to kick off Friday at 7 p.m., but it was postponed after a player tested positive, according to Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools.

The district told KSHB 41 News that they are trying to reschedule the game but don't have an exact date at the moment.