Kansas City NWSL announces new $15M training facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL announced plans for a new $15 million training facility in Riverside, Missouri, on Friday.

The building of the facility is being privately funded by the team's owners, and it will be located off of I-635 and Horizons Parkway, according to a news release from the team.

"The complex will include two grass pitches and more than 17,000 square feet," the release said. "Meticulously designed, the layout includes comprehensive team training features such as a world-class locker room, elite weight and cardio rooms and multiple outdoor and gathering spaces."

KC NWSL's front office will also be relocated to the facility once it is completed.

The women's professional soccer team arrived in Kansas City just nine months ago, and they have already broken ground on the new facility. KC NWSL Co-Founder and Co-Owner Chris Long said that they chose the location based on its history.

“This location is a perfect representation of both the history of the area and our bright future," Long said in the release. "Riverside sits on the very river that formed and shaped Kansas City with incredible views of downtown."

Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose said that the new training facility is the "crowning achievement" of development for the region.

Generator Studio and Monarch Build are the primary design and construction partners for the facility, and it is expected to be finished in 2022.