Kansas City NWSL midfielder Diana Matheson announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL midfielder Diana Matheson announced she's closing the curtain on her career.

Wednesday, Matheson announced her retirement from professional soccer.

“After such a successful career at all levels of the game this could not have been an easy decision for Diana,” said Head Coach Huw Williams. “Even though she wasn’t able to join us this season, she leaves a great legacy in our league and in the game as a whole. She’s accomplished great things during her career and we wish her the best in her next chapter.”

Matheson began her professional career in Norway with Team Strømmen where she played three seasons.

When the NWSL was founded in 2013, she was announced as a founding member of the Washington Spirit. In her four seasons with the Spirit, Matheson set team records for goals (26) and assists (12) in a season. In 2016 she led the Spirit to the NWSL Championship match.

Prior to landing on Kansas City’s roster, Matheson also spent time with the then Seattle Reign (2017) as well as the Utah Royals (2018-2020).

Internationally, Matheson made her debut with the Canadian National Team one month short of her 19th birthday at the Algarve Cup in March 2003. Since then, she has earned 206 caps (193 starts) while scoring 19 goals and providing 23 assists.

Matheson’s resumé includes three World Cups (2007, 2011, 2015), three Olympics (2008, 2012, 2016) and two Olympic Bronze Medals (2012, 2016).