Kansas City NWSL's friendly versus K-State postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City NWSL’s preseason friendly versus Kansas State University, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 20, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

No rescheduled date has been announced.

“We were honored that Kansas City NWSL chose K-State to partner with for spring matches in their preparation for the 2021 Challenge Cup,” said K-State head coach Mike Dibbini. “Due to unforeseen circumstances affecting our team, we have decided in the best interest of our student athletes' health and well-being at this time is to postpone this Saturday’s contest. We look forward to playing Kansas City NWSL in the future.”

Kansas City NWSL is open to rescheduling the match.

“Coach Dibbini and his staff run a first-class program and we wish them the very best now and in the future. We look forward to potentially rescheduling our match," head coach Huw Williams said.