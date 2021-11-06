KC Current midfielder Victoria Pickett nominated for 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current midfielder Victoria Pickett was announced Friday as a nominee for The National Women’s Soccer League Rookie of the Year presented by Ally, according to a KC Current news release.

Two rounds of voting take place.

The first round consists of players, owners, general managers, coaches, and the media.

The second round allows fans to make their voices heard.

A weighted scale will be used after both rounds of voting conclude to determine the winners:



50% players

20% owners, coaches, general managers

20% media

10% fans

KC Current’s release included all nominees for the 2021 NWSL awards:

Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally: Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Victoria Pickett (Kansas City Current), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Most Valuable Player, presented by Budweiser: Jessica Fishlock (OL Reign), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Angela Salem (Portland Thorns FC)

Defender of the Year: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Caprice Dydasco (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Sarah Gorden (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Menges (Portland Thorns FC), Carson Pickett (North Carolina Courage)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Bella Bixby (Portland Thorns FC), Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit), Kailen Sheridan (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Coach of the Year: Laura Harvey (OL Reign), Scott Parkinson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Mark Parsons (Portland Thorns FC)

The final round will additionally include voting for the Best XI, presented by MasterCard — the top two teams representing the best 22 players in the league will be chosen, according to the release.

Winners will be announced Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, during the NWSL Championship.

The announcement will air live on CBS and stream live on NWSL’s Twitch channel.

To vote, click here .

Votes must be submitted by Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 10:59 p.m.

