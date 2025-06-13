2025 NWSL Championship to be played at PayPal Park in San Jose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Women’s Soccer League announced Friday that the 2025 NWSL Championship will be played in San Jose, California.

PayPal Park, home to Bay FC, was chosen to host this year’s championship, set for 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 22. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The 2025 NWSL Playoffs are slated to begin with the quarterfinal round on Nov. 7-9. The semifinal round is set for Nov. 14-16.

CPKC Stadium, home of the Kansas City Current, hosted the 2024 NWSL Championship in a match between the Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit. The Pride won the match.

The Current had a path to play in the 2024 title game in their home stadium after advancing to the NWSL semifinals but lost to the Pride.

The Current (9-2-0) are once again one of the top teams in the NWSL, sitting atop the regular season table with 27 points, five points ahead of the second-place Pride.

The Current return home for two straight matches starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 14, hosting Racing Louisville. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. on 38 The Spot/KMCI. The kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., also on 38 The Spot/KMCI.

The Current will remain at CPKC Stadium for their next match, a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, June 20, against Angel City FC. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video.

