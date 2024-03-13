Big 12 basketball tournament will remain in KCMO through 2031; college soccer to be played at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both the Big 12 men's and women's basketball tournament will remain in Kansas City, Missouri, through 2031.

In addition, the Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship will be played at CPKC Stadium, which is set to open on Saturday.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, alongside KC Current officials, made the announcements during a press conference on Tuesday evening.

The soccer championship will be played at CPKC Stadium in a two-year agreement for the 2024 and 2025 seasons beginning this fall.

Matches will be played from Oct. 30, 2024, through Nov. 9, 2024.

“This is just the beginning of our vision for CPKC Stadium and the possibilities for events we can host here in Kansas City,” KC Current President Raven Jemison said in a press release. “It’s only fitting that one of the first major events outside of KC Current regular season matches at CPKC Stadium is the Big 12 women’s soccer championship. As we empower the next generation of soccer talent, we can’t wait for them to experience our elevated purpose-built facilities.”

KCMO has served as the host city for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships more than other city.

The men's tournament has been played in KCMO 23 times, while the women's tournament has been held 14 times.

