Byars scores twice and the visiting Wave pull into a 2-2 draw with the Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trinity Byars scored a pair of goals, including the equalizer at the end of regulation, and the San Diego Wave played to a 2-2 draw with the Kansas City Current on Friday night.

Temwa Chawinga and Croix Bethune scored for Kansas City, which saw its 10-game regular-season winning streak at home come to an end. Kansas City (8-6-1) still has a 23-match undefeated streak at CPKC Stadium.

San Diego (9-5-2) remained atop the National Women's League standings with the draw.

Byars scored her first in the sixth minute. Bethune tied it up for Kansas City with a volley off a cross from Laney Rouse early in the second half.

Chawinga, back in the starting lineup after missing the Current's last match with an illness, put Kansas City in front in the 60th, with an assist from Bethune. Chawinga has nine goals this season, tied for second in the league.

Byars added the final goal in the 90th, sliding the ball into the goal after a scramble in front of the net. It was her sixth f the season.

Kansas City had won their last five games against the Wave.