Chawinga and Cooper star as Current beats Gotham 2-1

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Current forward Michelle Cooper (17) during an NWSL soccer match in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
HARRISON, N.J. — Temwa Chawinga and Michelle Cooper scored and notched an assist each as the first-place Kansas City Current defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC 2-1 at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday.

The Current (9-2-0), who have won four in a row, took an early lead with Cooper opening the scoring in the third minute. The U.S. women’s national team forward drilled the ball into the net from 10 yards out after Chawinga had intercepted a pass from Emily Sonnett just outside the box.

Cooper returned the favor when her low cross was finished off by Chawinga to make it 2-0 in the 11th minute. Chawinga took one touch to evade Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, before finishing.

Gotham (3-5-3) pulled a goal back in the 11th minute of stoppage time via an own goal by Vanessa DiBernardo.

Rose Lavelle made her first appearance of the season for Gotham after ankle surgery in December 2024. The U.S. Olympian came off the bench to replace Taryn Torres in the 74th minute.

