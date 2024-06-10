Chawinga has 2 goals and the KC Current stay unbeaten with 5-2 win over Seattle Reign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temwa Chawinga scored a pair of goals and the Kansas City Current remained undefeated with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Reign on Sunday.

The Current (8-0-5) are one of two unbeaten teams in the National Women's Soccer League, along with the Orlando Pride. Kansas City leads the league with 31 goals.

The Reign jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Jordyn Huitema's goal in the 24th minute off a pass from Veronica Latsko. Chawinga answered for the Current four minutes later.

Huitema scored a second goal on a header to put the Reign (2-9-1) back in front, but Brazilian Lauren — making her season debut for the Current — scored in first half stoppage time to knot the score at 2.

Vanessa DiBernardo and Chawinga scored within the first two minutes of the second half to go up 4-2 and Lo'eau LaBonta added a penalty kick in the 67th minute after Reign goalkeeper Laurel Ivory took down Michelle Cooper in the box.

The Reign have lost four straight.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was among the fans at CPKC Stadium. He met with Current coach Vlatko Andonovski before the sold-out game.