Chawinga scores her 17th to help Current come from behind for a 1-1 draw with Gotham FC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 17th goal of the season to help the Kansas City Current come from behind for a 1-1 draw with Gotham FC on Saturday in the National Women's Soccer League.

Gotham (13-4-5) took the lead in the 23rd minute when Yazmeen Ryan's cross deflected off a Current defender and slipped under the legs of goalkeeper Almuth Schult.

Chawinga responded in the 52nd minute, beating her defender at the halfway line and finishing around goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger. Debinha assisted.

Chawinga's 17 goals are one shy of Sam Kerr's league single-season record of 18 set in 2019. Chawinga's 12 goals at CPKC Stadium are the most scored by a player at home in a single regular season in league history.

Schult made six saves for the Current (12-3-7).

Gotham is in third place and has only lost once in its last eight matches. The reigning league champions became the first NWSL team to visit the White House earlier this week.

