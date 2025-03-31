Chawinga's goal sets the tone for Current’s 3-0 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temwa Chawinga scored 22 minutes into the game and the Kansas City Current went on to beat the Utah Royals 3-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

The Orlando Pride stayed undefeated with a 2-1 home win over the San Diego Wave, while the Portland Thorns hosted a goalless draw against the North Carolina Courage in Saturday's other games.

Chawinga scored her third goal of the season in front of the home crowd at CPKC Stadium when she tapped home a pinpoint pass by Michelle Cooper from close range. With the goal, Chawinga tied the league record, which she set last season, for scoring in eight consecutive regular-season matches. The reigning league MVP’s active streak dates to Sept. 20, 2024.

Roles were reversed for the Current’s second goal, when Chawinga’s deflected pass was thumped into the net by Cooper at the back post in the 37th minute. Debinha added a third goal in the dying moments of the half.

The Current stayed unbeaten at 3-0-0 while Utah fell to 0-2-1.

