Columbus Park welcomes KC Current fans, customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Columbus Park, one of Kansas City’s most historic neighborhoods, has been home to staple restaurants like Garozzo’s for ages, but now a renaissance of new, budding businesses is moving in.

Café Cà Phê owner Jackie Nguyen said she hopes growth along the river flows her way.

“Honestly, it feels iconic,” Nguyen said. “It’s truly iconic because we are, obviously, a female-owned business, and we want to show women we are here and they are owning it. And to be the only women’s stadium in the world is pretty outrageous and cool.”

Other female business owners on the block agreed KC Current's success is inspiring.

“There are so many female businesses on the block and new ones coming, so it’s a great time,” said Swoon Cookies owner Sofia Hudson. “And it’s going to be crazy to see how it grows with all of the new development.”

Wolfepack BBQ rounds out the block with hearty meats inspired by culinary destinations across the U.S. Owner Jared Wolfe opened his shop to connect to the community through food.

“The biggest thing I want to see is the community support each other,” he said. “Much like a Sporting game, a Chiefs game at Arrowhead, much like the Royals, there is a community involved in that, and we want to be a part of that as much as anybody else.”

—

