Current battle to 0-0 draw on the road against league leader Orlando Pride

The Kansas City Current battled to a scoreless draw against the Orlando Pride in Orlando riday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

The first-place Pride (14-0-6) extended their league-record unbeaten run to 21 games going back to last season, but the draw ended a six-game winning streak as well as Orlando's seven-game regular-season home winning streak. It was just the second time the Pride have been held scoreless this season.

The Current (11-3-7) lead the league with 43 goals, including 15 by Temwa Chawinga, but were unable to break through against the Pride.

Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse had three saves and tied a league record with her 11th shutout this season. She has had four straight clean sheets.

Current goalkeeper Almuth Schult finished with five saves.

