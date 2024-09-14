Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

Current battle to 0-0 draw on the road against league leader Orlando Pride

2022 KC Current Logo.jpeg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KC Current
2022 KC Current Logo.jpeg
Posted

The Kansas City Current battled to a scoreless draw against the Orlando Pride in Orlando riday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

The first-place Pride (14-0-6) extended their league-record unbeaten run to 21 games going back to last season, but the draw ended a six-game winning streak as well as Orlando's seven-game regular-season home winning streak. It was just the second time the Pride have been held scoreless this season.

The Current (11-3-7) lead the league with 43 goals, including 15 by Temwa Chawinga, but were unable to break through against the Pride.

Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse had three saves and tied a league record with her 11th shutout this season. She has had four straight clean sheets.

Current goalkeeper Almuth Schult finished with five saves.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone