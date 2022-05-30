Kansas City Current celebrates 1st regular season win of the year

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current had collected a few wins in the NWSL's Challenge Cup to start the season, but had yet to earn three points in the regular season.

But on Memorial Day, the team changed that with a 1-0 victory over Racing Louisville FC.

“Our standards are high, our expectations are clear,” said head coach Matt Potter. “We were on the wrong side in two games on the road and then coming home, it was obviously important to get back onto winning ways. So, the strength that the group has shown has been incredible all week.”

The Current welcomed back several players from COVID protocol, including Potter and midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta, who scored the game's lone goal on a penalty kick in the second minute.

It happened after Louisville defender Rebecca Holloway was whistled for a penalty kick after a foul against KC's Victoria Pickett.

LaBonta was making her 100th NWSL regular season appearance. Her goal and the team's win was witnessed by the club's largest home crowd of the season, 6,484 fans.

The Current plays its next game at home against the San Diego Wave FC on June 4.

