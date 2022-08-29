Current earns come-from-behind win over North Carolina, 3-2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current kept the streak going Sunday night at Children's Mercy Park.

With a 3-2 win over the North Carolina Courage, the Current extended it's unbeaten streak to 12 matches. The streak is tied for the second-longest unbeaten streak in NWSL history.

Midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta scored first with a penalty kick in the fifth minute. After two Courage goals, Cece Kizer headed in a corner kick to tie the match at two in the second half.

Moments later, the Current grabbed the lead for good when Kristen Hamilton booted a centered ball into the back of the net.

The three points brings the Current into a tie for second with the Houston Dash in the NWSL standings.

Kansas City looks to extend the unbeaten streak and potentially take over the NWSL's top spot in two weeks when the team visits NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday, September 11.