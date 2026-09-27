Current erase early deficit, rout Summit 4-1 behind Hopkins’ hat trick

Haley Hopkins scored three goals as the Kansas City Current rallied for a 4-1 victory over the Denver Summit on Saturday.

In other National Women’s Soccer League matches, Angel City secured a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit, while the Portland Thorns and Houston Dash played to a 1-1 draw.

Temwa Chawinga added a goal and an assist at CPKC Stadium for the Current (12-9-5), who scored four unanswered goals after Summit captain Lindsey Heaps opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Kansas City outshot Denver (9-9-8) 22-7, with Chawinga leading the Current with six shots. Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith made six saves, while Kansas City goalkeeper Lorena made two.

Hopkins equalized in the 39th minute, finishing a cross from Michelle Cooper. Less than 10 minutes later, she raced behind Denver’s back line and beat Smith to a through ball to put Kansas City ahead.

Chawinga set up Hopkins’ third goal on a breakaway in the 57th minute.

Chawinga capped the scoring in the 76th minute, finishing a backheel pass from Vanessa DiBernardo.

