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Current erase early deficit, rout Summit 4-1 behind Hopkins’ hat trick

NWSL Roundup Soccer
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Peter Aiken/AP Photo/Peter Aiken
FILE - Kansas City Current forward Haley Hopkins (13) looks up field during an NWSL soccer match the Portland Thorns FC in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken,File)
NWSL Roundup Soccer
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Haley Hopkins scored three goals as the Kansas City Current rallied for a 4-1 victory over the Denver Summit on Saturday.

In other National Women’s Soccer League matches, Angel City secured a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit, while the Portland Thorns and Houston Dash played to a 1-1 draw.

Temwa Chawinga added a goal and an assist at CPKC Stadium for the Current (12-9-5), who scored four unanswered goals after Summit captain Lindsey Heaps opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Kansas City outshot Denver (9-9-8) 22-7, with Chawinga leading the Current with six shots. Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith made six saves, while Kansas City goalkeeper Lorena made two.

Hopkins equalized in the 39th minute, finishing a cross from Michelle Cooper. Less than 10 minutes later, she raced behind Denver’s back line and beat Smith to a through ball to put Kansas City ahead.

Chawinga set up Hopkins’ third goal on a breakaway in the 57th minute.

Chawinga capped the scoring in the 76th minute, finishing a backheel pass from Vanessa DiBernardo.

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