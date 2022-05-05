Current fall in the semis of the Challenge Cup to Courage

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Current battled the Courage as well as the elements Wednesday night at Children's Mercy Park before falling 2-1 in the semi-finals of the NWSL Challenge Cup on a rainy night in KCK.

Brazilian star Debinha kicked off the scoring with a penalty kick in the 19th minute after a handball was called on the Current's Jenna Weinbrenner.

The Courage led 2-0 at halftime after Diana Ordonez was in the right place at the right time on a rebound off of Current goalie A.D. Franch.

Kristen Hamilton scored KC's lone goal in the 78th minute after receiving a header from Addie McCain in the box.

The Current (4-3-1) will now return to regular season play with at match against the Houston Dash on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park at 4 PM.