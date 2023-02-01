Current goalkeeper Adrianna Franch selected to U.S. Women’s National Team for 2023 SheBelieves Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current goalkeeper Adrianna Franch has been selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup, the club announced Wednesday.

Franch was named to the 23-women squad Wednesday alongside former Current player Lynn Williams and former FC Kansas City players Kristie Lewis and Becky Sauerbrunn.

Franch is the only Current player to be selected to the USWNT for the tournament. She was called into the first 2023 USWNT camp last month , along with two other Current players.

The Salina, Kansas, native, has had 10 career caps for the USWNT, but her first career start between the goalposts for the national team took place in the 2019 SheBelives Cup against England.

During her time with the national team, they have won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, 2020 SheBelieves Cup and achieved bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The 2023 SheBelives Cup will begin on Thursday, Feb. 16 in Orlando, Florida. The U.S. will face Canada that day at 6 p.m.

Canada, Brazil and Japan are the other participants in the tournament. All four teams in the tournament are in the top 12 of the FIFA World Rankings.

—