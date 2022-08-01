Current rallies for 2-2 draw with a pair of 2nd half goals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Current was facing a multi-goal deficit for the first time this regular season, but it didn't matter as Kansas City rallied for a 2-2 tie with Orlando Sunday night at Children's Mercy Park.

The decision extends the Current's longest-ever unbeaten streak to eight matches. In those eight matches, the Current has five wins and three ties.

Sunday it was Elyse Bennett and Cece Kizer scoring second-half goals to rally back and collect one point. Kizer's goal came in the 82nd minute.

"In the first half, we would go to get on the ball and then that second movement, third movement to help each other kind of seemed off,” said head coach Matt Potter. “In the second half, once we changed the tempo, changed the rhythm and the passes were cleaner, the quality was better, then we showed how dangerous we could be."

The Current will look to extend its eight-match unbeaten streak on the road next Sunday against the San Diego Wave.

