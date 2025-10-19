Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dash snaps Current’s 17-match undefeated streak with 1-0 win

Posted

Ryan Gareis scored in the 69th minute and the Houston Dash beat visiting Kansas City 1-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday to snap the Current's 17-match undefeated streak.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the San Diego Wave clinched a playoff spot with a 6-1 win over the Chicago Stars; and the Orlando Pride won 3-2 at the Washington Spirit.

All three of Kansas City’s losses this season have come on the road.

“This was one of those games, and sometimes things like this will happen,” said Current coach Vlatko Andonovski. “I’m glad it happened now and not two games from now.”

Reigning NWSL MVP and top scorer Temwa Chawinga exited the game in the 29th minute with a leg injury.

Gareis scored with Houston under pressure. Yazmeen Ryan dinked a ball across the face of the goal, and the 26-year-old winger scored from seven yards out with a first-time shot.

Gareis’ goal was one of just three shots Houston attempted in the second half. The Current (20-3-2) outshot the Dash 20-6.

The win keeps faint playoff hopes alive for the 10th place Dash (8-11-6), with one match in the regular season remaining.

