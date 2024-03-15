Female owned businesses in Kansas City show support for Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Female owned businesses all across the Kansas City metro are capitalizing on Kansas Citys Current's historic, CPKC stadium opening.

Pink Dinosaurlocated inside Zona Rosa has teal shirts available in store and online showcasing KC pride with designs embodying a one-of-a-kind moment for women’s soccer.

"We've got to stick together and it's just so exciting because it's history, a women's soccer stadium is so amazing and it's the first one in history," said Ellie Steadman, Owner of Pink Dinosaur.

Steadman's Current inspired line is made possible through a partnership with GOEX apparel. Her collection features shirts, hoodies, bell bottoms and other fashion staples for women and girls of all ages.

"Being a female small business owner, it's just really important that I support other females, I have a daughter and I love to show her women supporting women just something important that I like to pass on," said Steadman.

They’re not the only business marking this historic moment. EKS Designs in Olathe is a Latina-owned business making teal accessories.

Just north of Olathe, Cherry Company based in Kansas City is licensed to sell official KC Current gear. Proud owner, Thalia Cherry says her business is the only female business with licensing rights.

"I just hope customers feel power, I hope they feel that when they wear our products, I hope they feel inspired, and feel connected to community," said Cherry.

Cherry's Current gear includes jean jackets, Current overalls, and bomber jackets among other essentials. The line is available online and at Halls inside Crown Center.

Cherry says her business has also designed the apparel the Current team will be wearing Saturday during CPKC's inaugural game. Once it debuts, the celebratory gear will only be available online.

"I am getting chills to think this moment will be captured on Saturday and [players] in the Cherry product will just be a moment that people will forever remember," said Cherry, "being a woman owned company with the only sports stadium for women is a powerful magical moment."

