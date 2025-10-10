‘Fire in the Eyes’: Kansas City Current channel passion into playoff push

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After recording its 19th victory of the regular season, the Kansas City Current has only three more games to go before the playoffs.

Despite clinching the Shield on Sept. 20, the team continues to show its best soccer through the remainder of the regular season — but the players know they have big challenges ahead.

Brazilian midfielder Debinha used an expression from her home country to describe her mindset: “Fogo nos olhos” — literally translated, “fire in the eyes.” It’s a figurative way to describe someone who is extremely determined, passionate, and motivated.

“The energy is definitely high, especially playing in this stadium. We’re really going in with that fire in our eyes,” Debinha said.

Also from Brazil, goalkeeper Lorena says the level of concentration for a playoff game is the same as for a regular-season match — but the stakes are higher.

“It’s basically three finals where we can’t afford to make mistakes,” said Lorena, who earned her 13th shutout of the season in the last match.

She believes the upcoming games will be “high-level,” and that every detail will make a difference.

“We’ve been working hard — not just me, but the whole team — so we can play great games and come out with wins, especially at home,” she said in an interview in Portuguese.

Lorena added, “The concentration is the same — the same butterflies in the stomach, the same feeling of stepping onto the field and giving my best in every game. It just carries a special emotion because it feels like a final.”

Defender Elizabeth Ball said it’s an opportunity for the team to keep working and growing.

“Just look at it one game at a time. Your next game isn’t promised when you’re in the playoffs,” she said. “You just have to put your head down, work hard, and play for each other.”

Star forward Bia Zaneratto didn’t have the chance to play in the playoffs last season because of an injury. This time, after being called up by the Brazilian National Team, she feels ready.

“It’s all new for me,” Zaneratto said. “I think the feeling and the preparation don’t really change. Of course, these games are decisive — it’s a single match — but playing at home is in our favor, and that gives us extra energy.”

“Our fans are our 12th player, so that’s really important. I just want to give my best, leave everything I can on the field to help the team, and, God willing, we’ll make it to the final,” Bia said.

For some young players, this will also be their first time playing in the NWSL playoffs.

Forward Mary Long hopes to continue contributing “as much as she can.”

“The excitement is building, so I think we’re ready,” Long said.

In the last game, she made her first career NWSL regular-season start.

“Just learning and getting these extra few games to feel more comfortable on the field,” Defender Katie Scott added.

“We know what we can do, we know what we’re capable of, and we also know that it’s going to be a challenge,” Goalkeeper Clare Gagne said. “We’re going to have to take it one step at a time, show up as ourselves, and get the work done.”

Kansas City returns to action on Saturday as it hosts Gotham FC.

