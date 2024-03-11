Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

How to watch KSHB 41’s Current Rising special as KC Current get set to open CPKC Stadium

This week, Kansas City will make history as the KC Current play the inaugural match at CPKC Stadium. Our special report, Current Rising, talks to those who took a dream and turned it into reality
KC Current Special.png
Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 11:16:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, March 16, the KC Current will open CPKC Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium in the world for a professional women’s sports franchise.

It’s a dream years in the making. In a special report, Current Rising, KSHB 41 News spoke to the players who are set to take to the pitch, as well as those who worked to make the dream a reality.

You can watch our special report in the video player below.

Current Rising: KC Current set to open CPKC Stadium

Read and watch more KC Current coverage at our landing page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone