How to watch KSHB 41’s Current Rising special as KC Current get set to open CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, March 16, the KC Current will open CPKC Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium in the world for a professional women’s sports franchise.
It’s a dream years in the making. In a special report, Current Rising, KSHB 41 News spoke to the players who are set to take to the pitch, as well as those who worked to make the dream a reality.
Current Rising: KC Current set to open CPKC Stadium
