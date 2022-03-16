Watch
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

Kansas City Current 2022 regular season schedule announced

KansasCityCurrent.png
Kansas City Current
Kansas City Current crest
KansasCityCurrent.png
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:39:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Women's Soccer League announced the Kansas City Current's 2022 regular season schedule Wednesday.

Kansas City will kick off its season at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, to take on the Portland Thorns April 30, and will play their home opener May 8 against the Houston Dash at Children's Mercy Park.

The season will feature 12 teams competing in 11 home games and 11 away games per club.

The season will conclude Oct. 2.

The club says national broadcast details for the regular season will be shared in the coming weeks.

The full regular season schedule can be viewed online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!