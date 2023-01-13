Kansas City Current adds 6 additional picks in later NWSL draft rounds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current continued bolstering its squad on Thursday night during the NWSL Draft.

In the second round, the Current selected defender Gabby Robinson out of the University of West Virginia with the 15th overall pick.

Robinson started all 78 games of her collegiate career with the Mountaineers. She earned numerous Big 12 defender fo the week honors.

Also in round two, the club selected goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz with the 18th overall pick.

Silkowitz was the first player to ever get drafted to the NWSL out of Iowa State University.

During the time with the Cyclones, Silkowitz was a four-time Big 12 goalkeeper of the week.

In the third round, the Current used its 35th pick to select Mykiaa Miniss, a defender out of Washington State University.

Miniss started every game for the Cougars in her college career.

She also earned all-conference honors all four years as a center back for Washington State.

In the fourth round, the Current used its 38th pick to select defender Ella Shamburger from Vanderbilt University.

During her time with the Commodores, she started in 97 matches and was a four-time all-region selection.

Also in the fourth round, the Current selected midfielder Ryan Childers from the University of Kansas.

Childers, a Grain Valley native, started 52 games for the Jayhawks and scored 14 goals to go with 11 assists.

With its final pick in the draft, the Current selected goalkeeper Ashley Orkus out of the University of Mississippi.

Orkus earned the Southeastern Conference Goalkeeper of the Year for three straight seasons.

During her time with the Rebels, she recorded 25 shutouts.

Earlier in the night, the Current traded forward Lynn Williams to the NJ/NY Gotham in exchange for the second pick.

The club selected Duke forward Michelle Cooper with the second pick.

With the 10th pick, the Current also drafted Virginia midfielder/forward Alexa Spaanstra.

