Watch
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

Kansas City Current announces 2022 regular season broadcast, streaming schedule

Current to be featured on CBS Sports Network twice
KC Current Logo Background.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
KC Current Logo Background.jpg
Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 15:53:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current released its broadcast and streaming schedule for the 2022 regular season, which includes being featured on Twitch four times and CBS Sports Network twice.

Kansas City's season opener against the Portland Thorns is set for 5 p.m. on April 30 and will be streamed on Twitch.

Twitch will also stream the May 21, Aug. 28 and Oct 1 matches.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast Kansas City's Aug. 19 match against Angel City and Sept. 11 match against NY/NJ Gotham FC.

The remaining 16 matches will stream on Paramount +.

A full schedule can be viewed on the team's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!