Kansas City Current announces 2022 regular season broadcast, streaming schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current released its broadcast and streaming schedule for the 2022 regular season, which includes being featured on Twitch four times and CBS Sports Network twice.

Kansas City's season opener against the Portland Thorns is set for 5 p.m. on April 30 and will be streamed on Twitch.

Twitch will also stream the May 21, Aug. 28 and Oct 1 matches.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast Kansas City's Aug. 19 match against Angel City and Sept. 11 match against NY/NJ Gotham FC.

The remaining 16 matches will stream on Paramount +.