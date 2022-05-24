Kansas City Current announces new president

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has announced Tuesday that Allison Howard will be the team's president, a new role for the organization.

Howard will begin overseeing business operations for the Kansas City Current immediately, and will report directly to the team's owners, according to a release from the Kansas City Current.

“I am incredibly excited to get started with the Current,” Howard said in a statement. “From our first conversation, Angie, Chris and Brittany have made it clear that their priority is building the best environment for the players and the fans. I am thrilled to lead this organization as we live out that vision, beginning with the commitment to build the first soccer specific stadium in the NWSL, which will catapult this team to another level that has not been reached to date.”

Howard has previous experience working with the Los Angeles Lakers for 10 years, five of which she spent as the organization's vice president of corporate partnerships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Allison to lead our front office team and the overall business,” co-owner Angie Long said. “Her drive, ambition and history of success in the NBA and in corporate America is an incredible asset on our path to becoming the best women’s soccer club in the world.”

She also has experience as the Vice President at Premier Partnership and was part of the Women in Sports and Events Los Angeles board for 10 years.

“Allison is a phenomenal addition to the Current,” said co-owner Chris Long. “We embarked on a considerable talent search to find a leader who matched our passion for this team, could lead our culture, had a big vision and could continue the momentum elevating this sport and our city. Allison is that exact person, and I know she will build a great experience for players, partners, and fans.”

