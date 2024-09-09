Watch Now
Kansas City Current back to winning ways with shutout of Utah Royals, 1-0

KC Current midfielder Temwa Chawinga reacts after scoring a goal against the Utah Royals on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temwa Chawinga scored in her NWSL-record eighth straight game and the Kansas City Current snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Utah Royals before a sellout crowd at CPKC Stadium.

Lo’eau LaBonta sent a through ball to Chawinga, who beat two defenders and finished with a hard shot as goalkeeper Mandy Haught rushed out. The Current improved to 13-3-5.

Chawinga leads the league with 15 goals, just three shy of Sam Kerr’s single-season record, with seven games remaining.

Utah (4-12-3) finished with 10 shots but couldn’t get past goalkeeper Almuth Schult, who had six saves.

