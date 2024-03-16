Kansas City Current beats Portland Thorns FC in historic home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current successfully defended its home turf during a historic moment in women's sports on Saturday at opening day at CPKC Stadium.

The KC Current defeated the Portland Thorns FC 5-4 in the first match played in the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a professional women's soccer team.

Kansas City midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo was the first player in history to score at CPKC Stadium in the 22nd minute to put the Current up 1-0 over Portland Thorns FC.

DiBernado struck again in the 25th minute, adding more cushion to the Current's lead.

Current forward Beatriz Zaneratto João added a third goal in the 34th minute to put the Current up 3-0.

However, Portland forward Sophia Smith scored the Thorn's first goal in the 43rd minute.

Forward Kristen Hamilton scored the Current's fourth goal about midway through the second half.

St. Louis native Alex Pfeiffer scored the home team's fifth goal just minutes later, 68 minutes into the match.

Portland's forward Janine Beckie scored the team's second goal in the 71st minute, and just three minutes later, Smith scored her second goal of the game.

Beckie scored her second goal in the 91st minute of the game, with the Current leading 5-4.

