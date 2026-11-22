KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are the 2026 NWSL Champions. Now, it's time to celebrate.

The club is set to return Sunday afternoon ahead of the KC Current Championship March, Rally and Concert starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

KSHB 41 and the Spot, Kansas City 38, are the official TV broadcast partners of the celebration. The event will also be streamed on the KSHB 41 app on SmartTV and mobile.

LINK | Register for the free event

If you are heading down to the event, here's what to expect:

KSHB

Attendees are asked to arrive between 9 and 10:30 a.m. for music, food and activities at Current Landing and Berkley Riverfront Park.

At 10:30 a.m., fans are asked to walk west toward Berkley Parkway for the march and parade.

The championship rally will start at 12:15 p.m. at CPKC Stadium with player speeches and a trophy celebration.

Musical guest The Chainsmokers will perform a concert on the pitch from 12:45 to 2 p.m.

Admission to the stadium is free, but registration is required, with stadium entry on a first-come, first-served basis.