Kansas City Current defender Taylor Leach announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Tuesday morning that defender Taylor Leach, who has been with the team since their inaugural season, is retiring.

“Taylor’s leadership and experience have been extremely important to the growth of this club,” General Manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement. “We thank her for all that she has done for the Current and the Kansas City community. We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

Leach also released a statement on her Instagram account, thanking everyone who helped through her path as a professional soccer player.

Leach was a decorated college soccer player, earning First-Team All-SEC honors twice while she was at the University of South Carolina.

Leach started her professional career in Sweden, playing for three different clubs from 2016-2019.

She joined the Utah Royals in 2019 before a controversy surrounding then-Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen forced the Royals to be sold. All players on the Royals were ultimately transferred to become the first roster of the Current.

In her two seasons with the team, Leach played in eight Challenge Cup matches and 26 regular season matches.

During her time with the Current, while she was a defender, she scored two goals for the team, including one in the second minute of the team's 3-0 Challenge Cup victory against the Houston Dash. That goal was the fastest in NWSL Challenge Cup history.

