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Kansas City Current fans spent Tuesday celebrating their team's national championship, marching along the Riverfront to CPKC Stadium following Saturday's victory in the NWSL Championship game.

Fans filled the march route with high energy and nonstop excitement.

Watch: Kansas City Current fans celebrate first NWSL title with Riverfront march

KC Current fans celebrate first NWSL title with Riverfront march

I spent the morning talking with fans to hear what this moment means to them. For many, it was a dream realized.

Chandra Kelly is living a moment her younger self could only dream of.

"Oh my God, this is the greatest moment ever," Kelly said.

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I've interviewed her before, during a KC Current playoff game watch party. That's when I started to learn what the team means to her.

"I would have died to have played in this city, to do this. Look at this march for women," Kelly said.

Fans are celebrating the Current's first NWSL Championship in the organization's six-year history. In soccer, a national championship means adding a star to the team's crest.

Members of the KC Blue Crew couldn't contain their joy.

"My God, are you kidding? We won the Cup, KC, baby! Yes, let's go!" one fan said.

When I asked a fan what the win meant, the answer was immediate.

"Everything, absolutely everything. We have that silverware in our house," the fan said.

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For Heather Watson of the KC Blue Crew, the achievement was almost beyond words.

"God, I don't even know if I could put that into words," Watson said. "It's like I still need time to process."

And while they were still processing history being made, fans joined the team for the march.

"It's just awesome that women's sports are finally getting attention," said Andrea Gardner, a KC Current fan.

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Josh Jones took his daughters out of school to give them a chance to learn from the team.

"Well, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Jones said.

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His 10-year-old daughter, Talia Jones, said the team motivates her.

"It inspires me to work hard and not always give up whenever things are hard," Talia said.

"Working hard always pays off," said her sister Natalie.

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For others, the title marked a turning point for the franchise.

"It's the beginning of an era," said Richard Harper, known to fans as Teal Man.

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Fans of all ages shared the excitement with local leaders.

"This is a great day for a celebration. Kansas City looks beautiful," Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

"I love the idea of celebrating something amazing. The women on our team are awesome," said U.S. Senator-elect Adam Hamilton. "The people who own the team, everybody involved in it. I just want to celebrate that."

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Fans say they're already looking forward to next season, but for now, they're enjoying this moment.

"Another one? I think we want another one. We'll keep going, right?" Watson said.

"No one can stop us. Do you hear me? No one can stop us," a KC Blue Crew fan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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