Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

Kansas City Current goalkeeper AD Franch named NWSL player of the week

NWSL Current Angel City FC Soccer
Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Current goal keeper Adrianna Franch allows a goal by Angel City FC forward Christen Press during the second half of an NWSL soccer match in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
NWSL Current Angel City FC Soccer
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 17:17:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current goalkeeper AD Franch has been named the Week Ten NWSL player of the week. Franch had a late memorable save in the Current's 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on July 10.

The Salina, Kansas, native made a penalty kick save in the second half of extra time that secured the Currents' victory and also helped extend their unbeaten streak to six games.

Franch has a 74.1% success rate in over 900 minutes of play.

This is the first time Franch has been named player of week while a member on the Current. Franch will get a opportunity to continue her momentum when the Current host the OL Reign at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock