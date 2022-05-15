Watch
Kansas City Current lose lead in extra time

Posted at 10:54 PM, May 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current come away with a 2-2 draw after Toni Pressley tied it in extra time with an awarded penalty kick. Moments before, Desiree Scott was given a yellow card for a foul on Kylie Storm in the box.

The match started off with a scoreless drought in the first half. But in the 51st minute, Gunnhildur Jonsdottir tapped the ball in for the first goal of the match.

Kansas City answered in the 76th minute. Lo’eau LaBonta connected with rookie Elyse Bennett on the far post. Bennett knocked it in for the header, tying the game at one.

In extra time, Bennett found the cross for Kristen Hamilton's first regular-season goal this year before Orlando tied it up at two.

The Current will continue their three-game road stretch with a trip to Los Angeles to take on Angel City FC. Match kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

