Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha named to Brazil squad for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brazil announced their 23-squad roster, which includes Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha, for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Agora é pra valer! 🇧🇷



Saiu a lista das 2️⃣3️⃣ jogadoras que vão representar a #SeleçãoFeminina na @FIFAWWC!



Vamos juntas pela primeira estrela! ⭐️



🎨: Junior Souza / CBF pic.twitter.com/tudZljD2cX — Seleção Feminina de Futebol (@SelecaoFeminina) June 27, 2023

The 31-year-old has made 134 appearances for the Brazilian national team since her first appearance in 2011. Only five players on both the men's and women's teams have made more appearances than Debinha, including teammates Marta and Tamires, who were both also named to the squad.

Debinha has scored 58 goals for Brazil nationally, the third most of all time for the women's team behind only Marta and Cristiane, the latter failing to be named to the roster.

This designation marks the Current's second player to be named to a national squad, midfielder Desiree Scott will represent Canada, and Debinha's second World Cup appearance.

Debinha previously was selected to Brazil's roster in the 2019 Women's World Cup, where she was able to help Brazil reach the knockout rounds.

However, Brazil fell to France in the round of 16, losing in extra time.

Brazil may be able to avenge their knockout defeat to France in Milton, Australia, on July 29 as both nations have been placed together in Group F, alongside CONCACAF nations Jamaica and Panama.

But to begin the tournament, Brazil will face Panama at 6 a.m. on July 24.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins July 20 with New Zealand and Australia playing open tournament matches against Norway and the Republic of Ireland, respectively.

