Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha named to Brazil squad for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Colombia Brazil Copa America Women Soccer
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fernando Vergara/AP
Brazil's Debinha celebrates scoring her side's opening goal against Colombia during the women's Copa America final soccer match Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Bucaramanga, Colombia.
Colombia Brazil Copa America Women Soccer
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 16:36:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brazil announced their 23-squad roster, which includes Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha, for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 31-year-old has made 134 appearances for the Brazilian national team since her first appearance in 2011. Only five players on both the men's and women's teams have made more appearances than Debinha, including teammates Marta and Tamires, who were both also named to the squad.

Debinha has scored 58 goals for Brazil nationally, the third most of all time for the women's team behind only Marta and Cristiane, the latter failing to be named to the roster.

This designation marks the Current's second player to be named to a national squad, midfielder Desiree Scott will represent Canada, and Debinha's second World Cup appearance.

Debinha previously was selected to Brazil's roster in the 2019 Women's World Cup, where she was able to help Brazil reach the knockout rounds.

However, Brazil fell to France in the round of 16, losing in extra time.

Brazil may be able to avenge their knockout defeat to France in Milton, Australia, on July 29 as both nations have been placed together in Group F, alongside CONCACAF nations Jamaica and Panama.

But to begin the tournament, Brazil will face Panama at 6 a.m. on July 24.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup begins July 20 with New Zealand and Australia playing open tournament matches against Norway and the Republic of Ireland, respectively.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app