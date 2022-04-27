Kansas City Current reaches 2-year local TV partnership with 38 the Spot, KSHB 41

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced a multi-year agreement with 38 The Spot to become the official local television broadcast partner of the club through the 2023 season.

In 2022, 38 The Spot will broadcast eight games over-the-air and on local cable and satellite subscriptions in the Kansas City area.

“KSHB and KMCI have long been known for their support of Kansas City sports, and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring the Current broadcast to the Soccer Capital of America,” KC Current Chief Operating Officer Amber Cox said .

“We are thrilled to have the Kansas City Current coming to 38 The Spot,” said Kathleen Choal, vice-president and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. “It’s no secret Kansas City loves soccer, and for us to be able to offer several matches on 38 The Spot through the 2023 season, that are free and over-the-air, will provide a great opportunity for our audience to capture every amazing moment. In addition, we are excited to be able to offer extended and exclusive coverage on KSHB 41 across all platforms. This partnership solidifies our commitment to be the best spot for soccer in our community and for the Kansas City Current.”

The local broadcast schedule kicks off on 38 The Spot Saturday, May 14, when the Current travels to play the Orlando Pride at 5:30 p.m. CT. The full broadcast schedule on 38 The Spot outlined below.

Dave Borchardt returns to the broadcast, providing play-by-play for each televised match. Joining him in the booth for in-depth analysis will be former NWSL and U.S. Women’s National Team star Lori Lindsey.

This is Borchardt’s second season with the Current. Borchardt serves as the Director of Corporate & Community Relationships for the Kansas City Sports Commission as well as the Race Director for the Kansas City Marathon.

Prior to that, Borchardt worked in Public Relations for Time Warner Cable and Sporting Kansas City. In addition to his broadcast work for the club, he has provided play-by-play and analysis for the Kansas City Chiefs, Sporting Kansas City and Spectrum Sports

Lori Lindsey is a long-time soccer veteran. Her international career with the U.S. national teams began at the U-16 level and continued through her professional career. She had 31 appearances for the U.S. Women’s senior national team and was part of the 2011 World Cup team.

Professionally, Lindsey was the fourth overall selection in the 2002 Women’s United Soccer Association draft and is one of four people to have played in all three domestic first division leagues (WUSA, WPS and NWSL). Since retiring, she has become one of the premiere voices in women’s sports broadcasting. Her analysis and game insight has been on Fox Sports, ESPN, CBS and other major broadcasters as she has covered games around the world.

Kansas City Current Local Broadcast Schedule

Games and times are subject to change. All times listed are Central Time.

May 14: Orlando Pride Kansas City Current Exploria Stadium 5:30 p.m.

May 25: OL Reign Kansas City Current Lumen Field 9 p.m.

June 4: Kansas City Current San Diego Wave Children’s Mercy Park 7:30 p.m.

June 11: Kansas City Current Gotham FC Children’s Mercy Park 7:30 p.m.

July 1: Houston Dash Kansas City Current PNC Stadium 7:30 p.m.

July 10: Washington Spirit Kansas City Current Audi Field 4 p.m.

Aug. 7: San Diego Wave Kansas City Current Torrero Stadium 4 p.m.

Sept. 14: Chicago Red Stars Kansas City Current SeatGeek Stadium 7 p.m.



KMCI / 38 The Spot can be viewed on the following broadcast providers:



Spectrum: Channel #8 Digital Channel #1230

Comcast (Independence, MO): Channel #5 Digital Channel #807

Comcast (Olathe, KS): Channel #2 Digital Channel #807

Consolidated: Channel #8 Digital Channel #632

Dish Network: Channel #38 Digital Channel #38

Direct TV: Channel #38 Digital Channel #38

AT&T U-Verse: Channel #38 Digital Channel #1038

Midco: Channel #15 Digital Channel #615

Suddenlink (St. Joseph, MO): Channel #17 Digital Channel N / A

Over-The-Air: Channel #38.1 Digital Channel #38.1

—