Kansas City Current set to debut in FIFA 23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready to play as your favorite Kansas City Current player starting March 15.

The National Women's Soccer League announced Monday a partnership with EA Sports.

All 12 NWSL clubs, along with their players, will make their video game debut for the FIFA franchise 10 days before the 2023 NWSL season kicks off.

Additionally, four NWSL stadiums will be available to play in the video game series, along with authentic kits, trophies and celebrations, according to a press release.

“The NWSL’s integration into EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is a monumental milestone for the league, the players and millions of football fans around the world as we continue pushing boundaries for the women’s game,” said NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman in a press release. “The athletes that call the NWSL home are some of the best in the world and we’re excited for the opportunity to further showcase their talent through this unique gaming experience."

FIFA has incorporated female players in the video game series since FIFA 16, originally only as members of the national team.

U.S. Soccer superstar Alex Morgan along with then-Barcelona star Lionel Messi were the cover athletes for the video game that year. Morgan was one of the three women who were cover athletes for FIFA that year, along with Christine Sinclair for the Canadian cover and Steph Catley for the Australian cover.

However, EA Sports has expanded its female presence as gamers are able to play as clubs and players in England's Barclay Women's Super League, France's Division 1 Arkema and the UEFA Women's Champions League in FIFA 23.

Fans can play as the Kansas City Current team, along with the rest of the NWSL, in Kick Off, Tournament, Head to Head season / Co-op Seasons and Online Friendlies modes.

This is the last season the classic video game series will use the FIFA moniker, a partnership that has been ongoing for 29 years between EA Sports and FIFA. Starting next season, the video game series will be known as EA Sports FC, according to EA Sports .

While the EA Sports partnership with FIFA will end, many of the teams — like those in the English Premier League, La Liga and MLS — will still be in the game as those partnerships are separate deals.

Users can still expect the Kansas City Current and the NWSL to be in EA Sports FC 24 when it releases this summer.