Kansas City Current shutout OL Reign, head to NWSL Championship

Posted at 8:33 PM, Oct 23, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are headed to the NWSL Championship after defeating the top-seeded OL Reign Sunday night.

The shutout win captured their club's second playoff victory in franchise history.

In the fourth minute, defender Alex Loera got her first professional goal, putting the Current ahead early.

Forward Kristen Hamilton expanded the lead in the 63rd minute, putting KC up 2-0.

The Current take on the No. 2 seeded Portland Thorns FC for the NWSL Championship on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Kickoff from Audi Field in Washington, D.C. is set for 7 p.m.

