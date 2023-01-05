Kansas City Current signs defender Alex Loera to 3-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current signed defender Alex Loera to a new three-year contract, the club announced Thursday.

Loera, the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, will remain with the Current through 2025.

“We are thrilled that Alex wanted to extend her contract through 2025," said KC Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. "Her work ethic is the epitome of a championship mentality. She is a determined winner and a huge part of the foundation we are building for the Current. We look forward to having her in Kansas City for years to come."

Loera made her debut for the Current last season, playing in all seven Challenge Cup matches and 20 regular-season matches.

"I was lucky enough to end up in KC by chance, thanks to the draft, so when I had the choice to stay three more years, it was an easy one,” Loera said. “I am so grateful to Matt and the coaches, Cami and ownership for my new contract so that I have the ability to work toward bringing home an NWSL championship to Kansas City and our incredible fans who support and love us.”

