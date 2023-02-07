Kansas City Current signs Hanna Glas, a defender from Sweden, to 2-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has signed Swedish defender Hanna Glas to a two-year contract with a mutual option for the 2025 season.

“I’m happy to join Kansas City, and it’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I first heard about the interest last summer,” Glas said in a statement. “It’s been a long wait and I’m so excited to meet my new teammates and my new coaches. It’s going to be great to challenge myself by playing in one of the best leagues in the world, and I hope that my qualities as a player and person will be valuable for the club.”

Glas, 29, joins the Current after a stint with Bayern Munich in the German Frauen Bundesliga.

She played 40 matches with Bayern Munich, including the game-winning goal against Chelsea during the 2021 UEFA Championships League semifinals.

“Hanna is a world class defender that has proven herself at both the club and international level,” General Manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a statement. “She is consistently talked about as one of the best in the world at her position. Her qualities on both sides of the ball, winning mentality, and ambitions aligned with ours and we are thrilled to welcome her to Kansas City.”

Glas began playing on the Swedish national teams with the U17 team in 2009.

In 2012, Glas won the UEFA Women's U19 Championship with Sweden and debuted with Sweden's senior team in 2017. She has made 59 appearances for Sweden, helping her national team to a third-place finish in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Glas began playing professionally in 2011 with first- and second-division teams in her native Sweden before spending two seasons at Paris St. Germain in France.