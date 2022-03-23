Kansas City Current signs Jamaican goalkeeper Sydney Schneider

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current added international depth to its goalkeeping ranks Wednesday.

The team announced it’s reached a one-year deal with Jamaican National Team goalkeeper Sydney Schneider.

The deal includes an option for a second season. The club declined to provide additional details.

Schneider was selected with the 29th pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft by the Washington Spirit out of the University of North Carolina - Wilmington. She played in 44 matches during her college career, during which was was recognized on the First-Team All-Colonial Athletic Association and honored as the first-ever CAA Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

In addition to NWSL competition, Schneider has appeared in 19 matches for the Jamaican team, leading the Reggae Girls to third place in the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

“We are excited to bring Sydney into the goalkeeping mix this year,” Current general manager Camille Levin Ashton said in a release. “It’s important to have depth at such an important position and adding an international caliber player will make the entire unit stronger.”

