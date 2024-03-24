Kansas City Current take winning ways on the road, defeat San Diego Wave FC 2-1

The Kansas City Current fell behind early but responded with two goals to earn a road win against the San Diego Wave in front of 32,066 fans, an NWSL home opener record.

Izzy Rodriguez and Lo’eau LaBonta scored for the Current (2-0-0).

In the 17th minute, Adrianna Franch pushed away Alex Morgan’s header off a corner kick, but Sofia Jakobsson was there to slide the followup shot into the left corner for the Wave.

Rodriguez tied it up just before halftime, turning quickly in the box and firing a shot into the goal with her left foot.

LaBonta put the Current up in the 71st minute, slotting a penalty into the right corner after teammate Bia Zaneratto was taken down in the box.

The Wave responded with 11 second-half shots, but Franch made four saves to hold onto the win. The match was San Diego’s (0-1-0) first of the regular season. The club won the NWSL Challenge Cup against Gotham FC last week, which didn’t count as a regular-season result.

