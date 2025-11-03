Kansas City Current to host Gotham FC in NWSL quarterfinal Nov. 9 at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current’s road to the championship will start next Sunday, Nov. 9, hosting Gotham FC.

The Current capped a historic regular season Sunday with a 2-1 win over the San Diego Wave.

The win moved the Current to 21-3-2 on the season, good enough for 65 points and a goal differential of 36.

With the results of NWSL’s Decision Day in the books, the Current will host Gotham FC at 11:30 a.m. CST on Sunday, Nov. 9, at CPKC Stadium in the NWSL Championship quarterfinals.

The Current beat Gotham FC twice in the regular season, first in a June 7 contest in which Kansas City won 2-1, with two early goals from Michelle Cooper and eventual golden boot winner Temwa Chawinga.

The Current replicated the result when Gotham visited CPKC Stadium in early October with a 2-0 shutout behind goals from Bia Zaneratto and Chawinga.

The winner will go on to face the winner of the Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign match. The Pride and Reign are set to kick off at 7 p.m. CST on Friday, Nov. 7.

If the Current defeat Gotham FC, they’ll host either Orlando or Seattle on the weekend of Nov. 14 at CPKC Stadium.

The NWSL Championship Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

