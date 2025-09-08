Kansas City Current to host NWSL quarterfinal in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current officially clinched a top-four spot over the weekend, securing a home playoff match in November.

Leading the NWSL, the dominant Current (16-1-2) defeated Bay FC 2-0 on Saturday to solidify at least one home postseason game.

The match will be held the weekend of Nov. 7-9 at CPKC Stadium.

Season ticket holders can claim playoff tickets between 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8, and 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 12.

Current Club members will have early access to tickets from 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15, through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17. Anyone who is not yet a Current Club member but joins by Sept. 14 will have early access to playoff tickets.

Tickets open to the general public at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18. Parking passes will be sold at a later date.

While the Current secured a home game this past weekend, the team clinched a postseason berth a week earlier with a 2-0 win over the NC Courage.

This upcoming postseason match will mark the club’s third playoff appearance in franchise history. The Current reached the championship in 2022 and the semifinals in 2024.

Last year was the first time the club hosted a home playoff match, a sellout quarterfinal against the NC Courage.

Seven regular-season matches remain before the regular season concludes Nov. 2, which is when postseason dates and times will be finalized.

The Current’s next match is set for Saturday, Sept. 13, at CPKC Stadium. Kickoff against the Washington Spirit is set for 6:30 p.m.

