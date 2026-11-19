KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current midfielder Croix Bethune is adding another major honor to her resume.

Bethune was named the 2026 NWSL Midfielder of the Year on Wednesday night after a record-breaking first season in Kansas City. She finished the regular season with a league-record 11 assists, along with four goals.

The Alpharetta, Georgia, native earned the honor at the 2026 NWSL Awards in Washington, D.C.

It marks the second time in three years Bethune has won the award. She previously received the honor in 2024 during her rookie season with the Washington Spirit, when she was also named NWSL Rookie of the Year.

Bethune made an immediate impact with the Current, scoring in her club debut during Kansas City's season-opening 2-1 win over Utah on March 14. She continued to make her mark throughout the season, earning NWSL Best XI of the Month honors in May, July and August. Her record-setting 11th assist came Oct. 25 against her former team, the Washington Spirit.

Bethune also delivered in the postseason. She started both of Kansas City's playoff games, including Sunday's 2-1 semifinal win over Gotham FC. She scored on a direct free kick in the 20th minute, helping the Current secure a spot in the NWSL Championship.

Earlier Wednesday, Bethune was also named to the 2026 NWSL Best XI First Team.

The honor comes as Bethune and the Current prepare for the biggest game of the season. Kansas City will face the Washington Spirit in the 2026 NWSL Championship on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT, with national coverage on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

It will be the Current's second appearance in the NWSL Championship and first since 2022. Kansas City is seeking its first NWSL title.