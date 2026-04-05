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Kansas City's comeback 2-1 win over Gotham snaps three-game skid in the NWSL

NWSL Roundup Soccer
Peter Aiken/AP
FILE - Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga (6) gets set on defense during an NWSL soccer match against the Portland Thorns FC in Kansas City, Mo., on March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken, File)
NWSL Roundup Soccer
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Debinha and Michelle Cooper scored goals and the Kansas City Current snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over visiting Gotham FC on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the National Women's Soccer League, the North Carolina Courage and the Portland Thorns settled for a 2-2- draw; and the Seattle Reign played to a scoreless draw with the Denver Summit.

Gotham's Jaedyn Shaw started after a three-match absence due to injury. Her return paid immediate dividends in the 29th minute, when she scored to give Gotham (1-2-2) a 1-0 lead.

Two-time league MVP Temwa Chawinga started and played 41 minutes for her first appearance in 168 days and assisted on Debinha's goal in the 39th minute to make it 1-1.

The Current (2-3-0) completed the comeback in the 60th minute when Ally Sentnor collected an attempted clearance from defender Lilly Reale and played it wide to Cooper, who finished.

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