Kansas City's comeback 2-1 win over Gotham snaps three-game skid in the NWSL

Debinha and Michelle Cooper scored goals and the Kansas City Current snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over visiting Gotham FC on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the National Women's Soccer League, the North Carolina Courage and the Portland Thorns settled for a 2-2- draw; and the Seattle Reign played to a scoreless draw with the Denver Summit.

Gotham's Jaedyn Shaw started after a three-match absence due to injury. Her return paid immediate dividends in the 29th minute, when she scored to give Gotham (1-2-2) a 1-0 lead.

Two-time league MVP Temwa Chawinga started and played 41 minutes for her first appearance in 168 days and assisted on Debinha's goal in the 39th minute to make it 1-1.

The Current (2-3-0) completed the comeback in the 60th minute when Ally Sentnor collected an attempted clearance from defender Lilly Reale and played it wide to Cooper, who finished.

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